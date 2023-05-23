Education Minister: School calendar that starts in January to be implemented in 2026

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek told the Dewan Rakyat today that the calendar for school sessions which starts in January will be imposed in 2026.

During the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) in Parliament, she said the government will ensure that the academic calendar for next year will start in February 2024 so that it will align with the requirement of 32 to 35 weeks to finish all the syllabus.

“The Ministry of Education will look at the need and appropriateness of preparing an academic calendar for the next year to ensure that teaching and learning can be carried out optimally, particularly the 32 to 36-week learning period required to complete the entire school curriculum.

“So the request to start the school session in January will be fulfilled in 2026,” she said in response to Sri Gading lawmaker Aminolhuda Hassan’s question on the steps taken by the government to ensure that all the school syllabus are finished while transitioning back the calendar back to January.

Following that, Fadhlina said that the ministry would speed up the 2024/2025 school session starting in February 2025.

The measure was taken to ensure that the school calendar for 2026 can start in January.

“The MoE hopes that with this announcement, the financial and economic aspects can be planned from now on by all parties involved, including the planning of family holidays and teacher holidays can be arranged,” she added.

Previously, the ministry was reported to have given assurances that the start of the school calendar would start again in January but required a certain period to be implemented. – Malay Mail