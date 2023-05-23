Fatimah: ‘Soup Kitchen’ feeds 12,228 urban hardcore poor as of April 2023

THE ‘Soup Kitchen’ initiative taking place at Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) Kuching has provided free breakfast and lunch to 12,228 urban hardcore poor and needy as of April 30, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said soup kitchen was actually funded by corporate bodies and philanthropists, and the food bank has also provided dry rations and food baskets to 378 needy individuals.

“Twenty-three social cases were reported for intervention referrals from strategic partners involving non-governmental organisations with four cases fully resolved,” Fatimah at her ministerial winding-up speech today.

As for the homeless transit centres, Fatimah said construction of the centres in Miri and Bintulu were expected to be completed by December this year and May 2025 respectively.

The transit centre in Sibu which has been operational since February 2022, providing shelter to 87 individuals, comprising 65 male and 22 female. Twelve individuals have returned home since then while15 are undergoing trainings to generate their own income.

As for the applications of Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) welfare initiative, Fatimah said 253,535 applications had been approved so far.

“In the meantime, the ministry is looking into effective policies and good practices by our neighbour Singapore for healthy, active, productive, and positive ageing; intergenerational approaches; and evidence-based activities and programmes for their elderly that could be adapted in Sarawak.”

Online application for the KGC card could be made via iSarawakCare starting September 2022 but manual applications were still accepted, she added.

Moreover, Fatimah said the Sarawak government had channelled RM9.2 million in 2022 to provide various assistance to victims of natural disasters such as floods, fires, drought, thunderstorms and landslides.

She said the Welfare Department has provided RM3.5 million worth of assistance to 57,130 victims in the first four months of this year.

She also said four basic item depots had been set up throughout the state — two in Samarahan and one each in Miri and Kuching.