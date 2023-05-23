Inmate shouted loudly, hurt himself in cell – witness

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): The murder trial of an inmate on Tuesday heard that the deceased, who was alone in the cell, had shouted loudly and hurt himself.

Prison personnel Mohd Nizam Abdul Salam, 30, told High Court Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin that he was duty on October 4, 2019 from 2pm to 9pm at Gemilang block where the inmate, Shainal Mukhtar, was isolated. Mohd Nizam said he became scared when he saw Shainal was hurting himself.

“Shainal was shouting very loud and I went to his cell number 11 to check his situation. I felt scared seeing Shainal injuring himself.

“At that time Shainal was not wearing a straitjacket. I did ask Shainal what was the black colour on his left cheek but he did not respond. I did not ask him further because I was afraid that he would be angry,” said the witness.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, the witness further testified in his witness statement that at about 2.30pm on the same day, he went to visit Shainal at the cell and found that he had become delirious while eating bread.

“I did not disturb Shainal and went back to my table.

“At about 2.40pm, I went back in and did a check on Shainal at his cell. I saw he was sitting and did not talk too much. I then did my rounds in the other cells.

“At about 2.45pm, I found Shainal was unconscious and leaned on the cell’s wall. I called his name repeatedly but he did not give any response. I then went to sergeant Saini’s table to inform hin about Shainal,” said the witness.

Mohd Nizam also testified that both he and sergeant Saini then went to Shainal’s cell. When he still did not respond, sergeant Saini then called Prison Chief Inspector Abdul Sani and informed about Shainal’s condition.

“At about 3pm, I opened Shainal’s cell door and asked an inmate by the name of Nizam, who did cleaning works, to give Shainal water to drink and I was there by Shainal’s side when he was given the water to drink.

“I found that pieces of bread everywhere in Shainal’s cell. A few minutes later, three inmates, who were on duty at the prison clinic, came with a wheelchair to take Shainal to the prison clinic to get treatment,” the witness said.

Mohd Nizam further explained in his witness statement that Shainal was then handed over to two assistant medical officers at the prison clinic and he was given CPR and other treatment.

“The Prison Chief Inspector was also there and when treatments given to Shainal were unsuccessful, Abdul Sani instructed me to escort Shainal to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1.

“Upon reaching hospital, Shainal was admitted to a critical zone and doctor(s) gave him treatment, with his clothing taken off.

“I saw there was a bruise at the back of Shainal’s body on the left side. That was the only bruise I managed to see. After the doctor(s) did a check on Shainal, the doctor(s) had pronounced that he had died,” Mohd Nizam said.

Prison Inspector Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, and wardens Barry Jipmon, 30, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, were accused of murdering Shainal, 36, in a cell number 11, Gemilang block at Kota Kinabalu Central Prison at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The nine prison wardens and the senior prison officer, who were represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, a prison superintendent told the court that on October 2, 2019, at about 2.25pm, he was informed about one inmate acting aggressively and he had given permission for the inmate to be isolated.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Richard Robin @ Richard Ibin, 47, testified that at 7.10pm, he received a call from sergeant Farizan of the isolation Gemilang block stating that an inmate had acted aggressively and after that he went to Gemilang block.

The witness added that upon reaching Gemilang block, he found that there was no one at the officer’s table there and he later headed to a CCTV room but no movement was seen on the CCTV.

“I went to see at the cell’s space and saw around three to four personnel outside cell number 11 persuading and calming the aggressive inmate,” explained the witness.

Richard also stated that the inmate was not wearing a straitjacket at that time.

The trial will resume on May 24.