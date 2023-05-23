Lee: Transport matters under review to prepare for potential devolution of power

KUCHING (May 23): The state Transport Ministry is reviewing all transport-related regulations and policies to pave way for potential devolution of power (DoP) under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Sarawak Transport Minister said most of the existing laws pertaining to transport matters are under federal legislation.

“Hence, my ministry is currently reviewing the relevant ordinances and regulations under its agencies as well as policies to identify gaps in the legal framework and wherever possible for Devolution of Power (DoP) under MA63,” he said in his winding-up speech yesterday.

As each ministry is unique, he said the strategies to strengthen the organisation vary depending on its functions, size, work culture, and challenges.

By strengthening various aspects of the organisation such as processes, systems and structures, it would become better equipped to handle challenges and achieve its objectives, he added.

“In line with the aspirations of the Sarawak government and responding to the technological advancement and trend in service delivery, my ministry will embark on digitalisation initiatives through its existing programmes and activities.

“Presently, we are in the process of creating a project monitoring system and database to monitor all the projects under my ministry,” he said.

Lee stressed that expediting the development of the transport sector is key to drive progress for Sarawak as it plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth, social cohesion, and environment sustainability.

By boosting the state’s transport infrastructure, he said: “We empower industries, facilitate trade, create employment opportunities, and ultimately foster an inclusive and thriving society.”

To achieve these goals, he said his ministry would need strong support and collaboration of all stakeholders, the government agencies, private sector, industry players and the public.