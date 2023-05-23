Limbahau assemblyman joins GRS

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): Former Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) deputy president Datuk Juil Nuatim has been accepted as a direct member of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The Limbahau assemblyman submitted his application to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor in the presence of Star President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Deputy President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Juil announced his departure from KDM on May 21.

He had said that he feared his state constituency would continue to be underdeveloped due to lack of funding, and it is better to side with the government.