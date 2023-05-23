Long-term water supply solutions – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): The Sabah government has outlined a number of long-term solution actions to address the issue of clean water supply, and further efforts to meet increasing water demand statewide.

Deputy Chief Minister III, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said it was also a commitment to deal with the main issues faced by the Sabah Water Department (JANS), such as leaking and obsolete pipes; water theft; and the deteriorating quality of raw water sources.

He said the long-term solution includes a feasibility study and concept design of the Kota Kinabalu Water Supply Phase III, which is currently at the concept study stage.

“For Tawau, two new projects have been approved in the Third Rolling Plan through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, namely the Cinta Mata 2 water treatment plant (LRA) construction project and the rural water supply project of the Balung Water Supply system and its surroundings,” he said.

He said this in his reply to an oral question from the state Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang), at the Sabah state assembly sitting Tuesday.

Mohd Shafie wanted to know what steps have been taken to address the water supply problem in Sabah, which is getting worse and more widespread, especially during the current hot and dry season.

Shahelmey also said that JANS will also list the proposed relocation of the water intake of the Segaliud LRA, Sandakan, to Sungai Meliau or Sungai Kinabatangan, as a potential source of new raw water.

He said that the proposal will also involve a detailed study and design to upgrade the existing water plant, as well as the construction of a raw water pipeline system from the new raw water source to the Betotan Dam, Segaliud, Sandakan.

“This proposal will be included as a priority in the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change,” he said.

He added that to address the problem of water supply in Beaufort, JANS has listed the proposed construction of a reservoir (off-river storage) in the district in the Fourth Rolling Plan (2024) of the 12MP.

As for Sipitang, Shahelmey said that the proposed Sipitang District Water Supply System Phase I will be proposed to be included in the high-impact project, given its potential to supply domestic and commercial treated water demand, which is consistent and guaranteed, in the area.

JANS has also proposed the Lahad Datu Water Supply Phase II, under the federal soft loan scheme, he said. – Bernama