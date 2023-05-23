MACC asked to investigate Kg Minusoh Tongod land status after villagers claim encroachment

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been called on to investigate the ownership of land in Kampung Minusoh Tongod, which villagers claimed had been encroached on by a company.

Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said the issue involved 62 residents from the village.

“The villagers have the land applications that were confirmed and registered with the Kinabatangan assistant land revenue collector.

“The land has also been cultivated by the villagers for five generations,” he told a press conference after sending a letter to the MACC Sabah office here today.

Among those present were MHO coordinator Capt (B) Jerry Jaimeh and a representative from Kampung Minusoh Tongod.

Hishamuddin said the land, which is approximately 700 acres in size, was somehow released to a company.

“We understand that the company’s land application was allegedly canceled in 2017, but was later approved in July 2021, while the villagers only found out about the matter in early 2022,” he claimed.

“MHO as a representative of the villagers of Kampung Minusoh request that an investigation be carried out as to how the 700 acres of land owned by the villagers were released to the company.”

According to Hishamuddin, the company had not only entered the land but had also destroyed the villagers’ crops.

He said the investigation should focus on several parties, who were allegedly involved in approving the land application without going through proper procedures.