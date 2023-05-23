PM expected to attend Kaamatan Festival

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar is expected to attend the State-level Kaamatan Festival on May 31 at the Hongkod Koisaan KDCA in Penampang. This was among the matters discussed when the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) central committee led by its President Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at his office in the State Assembly building near here on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Pairin presented KDCA’s development report to the Chief Minister which included, among others its expansion and upgrading plans for the KDCA building and the setting up of the Huguan Siou Education and Charitable Foundation.

Also present were Deputy Presidents Datuk Seri Panglima Clarence Bongkos Malakun, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.