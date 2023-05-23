PM to explain ‘Allah’ appeal withdrawal in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will explain the government’s decision to withdraw the appeal against a High Court decision over the use of the word ‘Allah’ in Christian publications in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Based on the Order Paper, the matter will be raised by Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) at 10am.

On May 15, the Home Ministry and the Government of Malaysia were reported to have withdrawn their appeal against the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court which ruled that Christians can use the word ‘Allah’ and the three other Arabic words in the publication of their religious material for learning purposes.

At the same session, Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) is also scheduled to ask on issues related to government’s governance in implementing the 5G internet network while Tan Hong Ping (PH-Bakri) wants to know if the operating hours of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) will be extended to 24 hour.

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) will ask on the government’s plans to overcome the congestion problem reported at toll plazas following the implementation of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology system.

-Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) will ask on school academic calendar issue.

After the session, the Parliament sitting will continue with the presentation for the second reading of the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2023, Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Fees (Department of Broadcasting Malaysia) (Validation) Bill 2023.

This Dewan Rakyat sitting which will last for 11 days from yesterday until May 25 will resume on June 6 until June 16. – Bernama