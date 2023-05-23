Premier: Ombudsman system in Sarawak to be upgraded based on Swedish model

KUCHING (May 23): Sarawak will have an upgraded ombudsman system in an effort to improve integrity in the state government, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He revealed that the system is based on a model which originated from Sweden and that it would be upgraded via legislation to be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) at the year’s end.

“We learn from Sweden where this system will report to our DUN.

“They are independent and that will help us to improve the integrity of our government,” Abang Johari said in his keynote address at the 5th Malaysian Banking and Finance Summit in Kuala Lumpur today.

The ombudsman concept began in Sweden with the Swedish Parliamentary Ombudsman instituted by the Instrument of Government of 1809 to safeguard the rights of citizens by establishing a supervisory agency independent of the executive branch.

Last month, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya said once the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance is approved, the state will be the first in Malaysia to have an Ombudsman Ordinance.