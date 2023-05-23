Sabah bank staff get 15-18% salary increment

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): The 16th Sabah Commercial Banks Association (SCBA) and Sabah Banking Employees Union (SBEU) Collective Agreement signed on Monday will see some breakthrough articles long requested by the union.

SBEU President Margaret Chin said under the Collective Agreement (1 Jan 2021-31 Dec 2023) the salary adjustment for the clerical is 15 per cent minimum for the Financial Services Enabler 2 & 3 (Clerical & Special Grade Clerk) and 18 per cent minimum for Financial Services Enabler 1 or non clerical.

“On top of that, with the incorporation of Sabah Allowance into the basic salary, the average adjustment has a further increment of 12.5 per cent to 26 per cent with two extra steps for those who hit maximum after 1 Jan 2020.

“The maximum for FSE1 is RM3,998, FSE2 is RM6,273 and FSE3 is RM7,324.

“All other monetary items are increased by eight per cent to 35 per cent,” she said at the CA signing which was held here on Monday.

Chin also said that according to the CA, the title of ‘clerk’ has been done away with and the personnel are now called Financial Services Enabler 1, 2 and 3.

With the new articles especially on social dialogue, re-skilling and up-skilling, Chin believes the union and banks will be able to work more closely for the future betterment of the banking industry that is full of challenges.

Other new and improvements under the CA are Humanitarian Support where the banks shall provide assistance to employees who are affected by natural disaster, fire or pandemic, where possible and the union be granted a one-hour session at an induction programme to be organized by the banks once in six months for all new employees under the scope of this Collective Agreement, to brief on its role and responsibilities.

Staff housing loan will be at zero per cent interest rate for the first RM300,000 (including existing outstanding loan up to RM300,000) and the interest rate for the balance of loan above RM300,000 is to be determined by each bank.

For outpatient treatment where such treatment is not available in the location where the employee is based, the bank shall reimburse the transportation cost for the employee to seek treatment at the nearest location and unutilized dental and spectacle (allowance) to be accumulated to the following year.

Family medical is RM2,700 and may opt to purchase hospitalization and surgical insurance for RM1,300 and the access to alternative medical treatment/therapy registered shall be limited to RM1,000 per annum and recognize up to three-day sick leave per year.

An employee may opt to extend his retirement until completion of age 60 years provided he applies for the extension at least six months prior to attaining the age of 60, is healthy to work and has no adverse work record in the last two years.

“Here, we take the opportunity to advise our members to continue and maintain a good working attitude and at the same time, we need to learn to do problem solving and decision making in our job.

Repetitive jobs are taken over by machines or using AI. “Therefore, how to sustain the business of the banks and know how to do problem solving is one of the important skills that every staff should acquire,” she said.

SBEU, Chin added, is continuing to be actively involved in green activities to protect the environment.

“Sabah’s economy is highly dependent on agriculture and tourism. We believe by protecting our environment is also protecting Sabah’s economy and by protecting Sabah’s economy is protecting the banking industry,” she said.

Over the years, SBEU, Chin added, has tirelessly promoted green activities which commensurate with the echo of global warming and climate change.

“We shared our knowledge and skills with school students, NGOs, government agencies and the public. We are recognized by the local government council, Kota Kinabalu City Hall and we have partnered with them to promote green activities, such as how to treat household kitchen waste.

“We strongly believe that ESG will be one of the main areas that banks will focus on and our research also highlights green jobs that link to ESG can be created in the banking industry. We need to work closely with all parties for the future of the industry and the planet that we all live on,” Chin said.