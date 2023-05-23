Sabah proposes trust fund to channel unused allocations

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): The State government has proposed to its Federal counterpart to set up a trust fund to channel unused development allocations.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this will allow them to still be able to utilise the unused allocations for development projects here.

Hajiji said this considering the expiry date for Federal development allocations to Sabah, where they would lapse and carry over to the next year.

“I am pursuing this matter and I hope that the Federal government can approve this proposal so that Sabah does not incur any losses.

“If we can set up this trust fund, I assure that the State government will monitor the allocation in it to ensure efficiency,” he said.

Hajiji said this in response to a question by Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking who questioned the State government’s move to ensure efficient spending of development allocations.

It was learnt that the same idea had been proposed in February this year by State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi had said that Sabah is given billions of ringgit for development but sometimes, the allocation cannot be fully used due to bureaucracy.

He then suggested establishing the trust fund to uphold the efficiency of government agencies at the federal and state levels in managing allocations.

Earlier, Hajiji had revealed that of the RM5.709 billion development allocation provided for Sabah this year, only RM4.457 billion was used, while the remaining RM1.252 billion was not spent due to various implementation issues,

Hajiji said some of the issues include certain development project contractors not having enough funding, manpower, or they have weak project management.

Another problem is utilities, as he mentioned delays in the documentations for transfer of utilities, delays due to utility companies’ bureaucracy, and utility mapping problems in the subterranean and subsurface levels.

He also mentioned other issues being land reacquisition, objections from land owners, topographical difficulties, stop work orders by enforcement officers, difficulties in obtaining construction materials, as well as increased market price for other materials.

Lastly, he said there is the issue of implementation agencies in the matter, as there were delays in inspecting and approving the Variation Order (VO), delays in payment to consultants, contractors and suppliers, as well as delays in inspecting and approving Extension of Time (EOT).