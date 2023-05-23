Salahuddin: Govt to enforce festive season max price scheme ahead of Kaamatan, Gawai

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): The government will implement the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day 2023 involving eight items for the period from May 27 to June 2 for the Kaamatan Festival and May 29 to June 4 (Gawai Day).

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said SHMMP is only in effect in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan and its implementation period is in line with the current situation, benefiting consumers and traders.

“Apart from that, six types of products from the category of chicken and eggs are being controlled under the Maximum Price of Chicken and Eggs which came into effect on February 5, 2022.

“The list of goods, the maximum price level and implementation period are determined based on several factors such as the weather, the global economy, foreign currency exchange rates, wage rates and demand and supply,” he said at a press conference in Parliament, today.

Items controlled under SHMMP for Kaamatan Festival are chicken wings, dried chillies, imported buffalo meat, red onion, garlic, live pigs, pork (belly, meat and fat).

While for the Hari Gawai celebration, the eight items are live old chicken, chicken wings, garlic, imported round cabbage, imported potato, live pigs, pork (belly,meat and fat).

Salahuddin said the price determination for the goods was made after taking into account the views of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), government agencies and industry players.

According to him, based on current KPDN monitoring and analysis, the goods are believed to be at a higher price level if not controlled due to increased demand during the festive season.

“The 2023 Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day SHMMP will be enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 which allows price determination to be made. The maximum price set under this scheme can be verified on KPDN website at www.kpdn.gov.my.

“The ministry always cooperates with MAFS to ensure that the supply of controlled goods is sufficient throughout the scheme implementation period,” he said.

He hopes that all parties will be able to comply with the prices that have been set and use the pink label for controlled goods, and action will be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 against offending traders.

“If it is found that there are traders who do not comply with the law in relation to this scheme, users can submit complaints to KPDN via the Ez ADU smartphone application, email to [email protected] or WhatsApp to 019-2794317,” he said. — Bernama