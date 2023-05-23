Sarawak imports 3,233 metric tonnes of frozen pork in Q1 of 2023, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (May 23): Sarawak imported a total of 3,233 metric tonnes of frozen pork in the first quarter (Q1) of this year as a short-term measure meet the demand for porker products, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister pointed out that the supply of porker products has been greatly affected due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the region.

As such, he said the Sarawak government approved the importation of frozen pork from ASF-free nations such as Spain and Denmark to stabilise the price.

“In 2022, a total of 2,380 metric tonnes of frozen pork was imported mainly from Spain and Denmark. For the first quarter of 2023, a total of 3,233 metric tonnes of frozen pork were imported.

“Due to the outbreak of ASF in the region, the supply for porker products has been greatly affected. Hence, my ministry will continue to identify suitable areas to be developed as PFA (pig farming areas) to meet the demand for porker products,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

On a related matter, he revealed the PFA in Pasir Puteh, Simunjan has been approved as ASF-Free Compartment by Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia and Singapore Food Authority.

With this, he said the ASF-free status awarded by these authorities has enabled PFA Pasir Puteh to continue the supply of fresh pork to the local and export markets.

“Sarawak is one of the major producers of swine and porker products in the region. As at December 2022, a total of 140,000 porkers with a value of RM147 million were exported to Singapore from PFA Pasir Puteh, Simunjan.

“Despite the outbreak of ASF disease in Sarawak, there are seven commercial pig farms are still operating throughout Sarawak, including PFA Pasir Puteh,” he said.

To accelerate the development of the swine industry, Dr Rundi said his Ministry is aggressively promoting private investment for the development of modern pig farm (MPF).

On the most recent investment, he said a private company has started modern pig farm on 519 acres of land at Jalan Ensengei, Samarahan, while the development of 234 hectares for PFA Selangau is expected to commence soon.