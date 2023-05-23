Various activities set for 60th Sarawak Independence anniversary event launch in Lawas

KUCHING (May 23): Various activities are being arranged in connection with the launch of the 60th anniversary of Sarawak Independence celebration in Limbang this Sunday (May 28).

A statement issued by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) informed there will the ‘Kembara Sarawak Merdeka’, scheduled to be flagged off by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Lawas Public Park at 10am.

It is expected that the convoy would gather expected some 40 vehicles and 120 high-powered motorcycles.

There will also be ‘Sarawak 60 Years Digital Exhibition’, running alongside a bazaar offering various goods, food and handicrafts for sales, as well as housing a ‘Youth Got Skill’ hair-cutting programme.

The Sarawak X-tive Programme is also in the list of events, comprising the Sarawak X-tive Mega Aerobics, which is set to take place at Lawas Public Park and expected to involve 400 participants; the Sarawak X-tive Fun Ride at Lawas Waterfront, with 300 participants; and the Sarawak X-tive Petanque Competition at Lawas Indoor Stadium, also involving 300 participants.

All these three Sarawak X-tive activities will kick off simultaneously at 8am, with Abang Johari expected to officiate at each ceremony.

The Premier is also expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for LePaPa Hypermarket & Roxy Hotel at Jalan Merapok in Lawas, at 2.30pm on the same day.

A day before the event kick-off (May 27), Abang Johari is scheduled to chair the State Development Coordination Committee Meeting at Hotel Seri Malaysia Lawas.

After that, the Premier will visit the project sites of the new Lawas Bridge, Lawas Hospital and Lawas Integrated Administration Centre.

In the evening, Abang Johari is expected to attend the ‘Community with Premier of Sarawak’ dinner at Lawas Indoor Stadium.