16 anti-trawling artificial reefs deployed in Balingian waters

MUKAH (May 24): Sixteen anti-trawling artificial reefs were deployed to maintain the sustainability of marine life in the Balingian waters on Monday.

Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department deputy director Liza Long said a total of 13,045 artificial reefs have been planted in Mukah waters since 1984.

“Seven types of artificial reefs have been deployed along the waters in the Mukah area from 1984 to 2022.

“They are tire reefs (12,528 units), vessel reefs (11 units), reef balls (300 units), cuboid reefs (30 units), recreational reefs (40 units), coral recreational reefs (32 units) and anti-trawling artificial reefs (54 units),” she said during the launch of the ‘Anti-Trawling Artificial Reefs’ project at the Kuala Balingian community hall here.

According to Liza, the latest addition of artificial reefs deployed in Balingian each weigh 32 tonnes and is about the size of a bungalow.

The cost of the project, she added, is around RM400,000.

“The artificial reefs will be the breeding ground for fish and other marine life, as well as to prevent trawling activities in the area.

“There are seven more projects that will be implemented throughout this year, namely in the waters of Santubong, Sempadi, Matu, Kuala Matu, Igan, Belawai and Kuala Tatau,” she said.