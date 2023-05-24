Airbus celebrates successful entry-into-service of H175 fleet

LANGKAWI (May 24): Airbus, Hornbill Skyways and HAS International have marked the recent successful entry-into-service of the super medium twin-engine H175 helicopter in Miri.

The milestone was celebrated at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).

Hornbill Skyways and HAS International are the launch operators of the H175 in the country’s energy sector. The companies jointly operate three H175, providing offshore aviation services for their oil and gas customers.

To commemorate the occasion, Vincent Dubrule, Airbus Helicopters Head of Asia-Pacific, presented a plaque to HAS’s managing sirector, Hasery Bakar at AHM’s event held in conjunction with Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023.

“We would like to express our sincere and deepest gratitude to Airbus Helicopter Malaysia for this honour.

“Today recognition indeed reflects a new beginning for Malaysia’s O&G services as we strive to uphold a high quality of service and safety standards for the industry,” said Hasery, who is also a co-founder of HAS since 2012.

This significant milestone, according to him, is attributed to the company’s collective commitment and value to leveraging on advanced technologies for greater safety margins.

Hasery elaborated that, “When we expanded our operations from Labuan to Miri last year, the H175 was an obvious choice for us, not just for its sheer size and capacity, but more importantly, we were drawn to its safety-intuitive capabilities. After all, safety is our business and every flight is a mission to transport our client personnel safely and securely.”

“We thrive on the trust given to us, and we must thank Hornbill Skyways Sdn. Bhd. as the contract owner on the Provision of Offshore Helicopter Services for Miri Operations and our oil and gas clients, for their confidence in HAS. With our wealth of knowledge, expertise and operational know-how in offshore helicopter services accumulated over the last 10 years, we look forward to play an active role in contributing to the sector while boosting our value-added services,” Hasery added.

The H175 is a proven multipurpose helicopter, combining advanced avionics and a reliable platform for rugged multi-mission capabilities for offshore crew change, law enforcement, search-and-rescue, emergency medical services, as well as private and business aviation.

Developed to answer the energy industry needs, the H175 provides outstanding performance, unmatched cost efficiency and the ability to comfortably transport 16 passengers at a fast cruise speed of 155 kts. The H175 is equipped with Helionix, Airbus integrated suite of advanced avionics and 4-axis autopilot, which offers enhanced situational awareness and improved operational safety by helping to reduce pilot workload. The aircraft also provides fully automatic oil platform approaches, thanks to the Rig’N Fly mode.