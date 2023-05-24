Association wants Sarawak’s artificial reef locations revealed for safety of fishermen

BINTULU (May 24): The Sarawak Fishing Vessel Association has called on the relevant authorities to reveal the exact locations of artificial reefs planted in Sarawak waters.

Chairman Harry Tan Joo Seng said this is necessary for the safety of fishermen.

“We commercial trawling fishermen, would like to thank the Marine Fisheries Department for the deployment of the artificial reefs, meant for the breeding ground for fish and other marine life.

“For the safety of fishermen and to avoid any untoward incident in the future, we hope the department will share the positions with the fishermen,” he said in statement today following the deployment of 16 anti-trawling artificial reefs in Balingian waters on Monday.

He said, for example, if fishermen were to use drift nets in these waters, the nets would roll up in the artificial reef.

Apart from causing accidental damage to the artificial reefs, fish would also avoid breeding in the area, he said.

During Monday’s launching of the RM400,000 Anti-Trawling Artificial Reefs project, Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department deputy director Liza Long said seven types of artificial reefs, totalling 13,045 units, have been planted in the Mukah area from 1984 to 2022.

They are tire reefs, vessel reefs, reef balls, cuboid reefs, recreational reefs, coral recreational reefs, and anti-trawling artificial reefs.

She said each of the artificial reefs deployed in Balingian weighed 32 tonnes and were around the size of a bungalow.

Liza said the artificial reefs will be breeding grounds for fish and other marine life, and would function to prevent trawling activities in the area.

Seven more projects will be implemented throughout this year in the waters of Santubong, Sempadi, Matu, Kuala Matu, Igan, Belawai and Kuala Tatau,” she added.