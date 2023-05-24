Awg Tengah: 29 jailed for Totally Protected Area, wildlife-related offences between 2020 and April 2023

KUCHING (May 24): Twenty-nine offenders relating to Totally Protected Areas (TPAs) and wildlife have been put behind bars between 2020 and April this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah said a total of 326 cases of offences relating to TPA and wildlife were recorded during the same period.

“Out of that number, 34 cases have been charged in court. Thirty cases have been fined in which RM172,000 has been collected and the remaining four cases are still in the trial process.

“Meanwhile, 135 cases have been compounded with a total collection of nearly RM434,000. Another 157 cases are still in various stages of investigation,” he said in his ministerial winding-up at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development revealed the number of cases recorded is the result of the enforcement efforts carried out by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation to ensure that wildlife and TPAs are always preserved.

In a related matter, he said approximately 872,000 hectares of land area equivalent to 87.2 per cent of the target one million hectares of land area has been gazetted as TPA and SFC regulates 67 TPAs in Sarawak.

“Whereas, for marine areas, approximately 1.24 million hectares have been gazetted. Therefore, the total area that has been gazetted as TPA is approximately 2.12 million hectares,” he revealed.