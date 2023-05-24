Awg Tengah: 62 resettlement, village expansion schemes approved under 12MP, Projek Rakyat

KUCHING (May 24): A total of 62 Resettlement Scheme (SPS) and Village Expansion Scheme (SPK) have been approved under the provisions of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the Projek Rakyat as of April 30 this year.

In disclosing this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, said these schemes will provide a total of 6,190 residential lots with an estimated implementation cost of RM985 million.

“Out of the 62 projects, 12 projects have already been fully completed according to the development scope and the remaining 50 projects will continue until the end of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said in his ministerial winding-up at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the implementation of SPS and SPK programmes since the 4th Malaysia Plan signify the state government’s commitment and concern for low-income people who need land to build houses.

Since May 6, 2018, said the SPS and SPK projects that have been implemented are using improved infrastructure specifications such as paved roads, concrete ditches, walled lots, as well water and electricity supply reticulation systems.

He added the Sarawak government has also set a land premium payment of no more than RM2,500 for each residential lot in SPS and SPK even though the cost of preparing each lot is within the range of RM120,000 to RM150,000.

“This proves the concern of the GPS government which always pays attention to the people who need help,” he added.

Also under the 12th Malaysia Plan, a total of 14 Urban Renewal projects have been approved with a ceiling of allocations amounting to RM510.5 million, Awang Tengah disclosed.

“All these projects are in various stages of planning and implementation,” he said.

Among the projects implemented is the development of Darul Hana, the first phase of which has been fully completed, providing a total of 504 residential units.

“As of April 30, this year, a total of 225 household heads (KIR) from Kampung Semarang and Kampung Panglima Seman Lama have moved to Darul Hana and the remaining 92 KIR are expected to move before the end of this year,” he added.

At the same time, Awang Tengah said five new proposals for urban renewal projects have been submitted in the 12th Malaysia Plan Half Term Review with an estimated allocation ceiling amounting to RM186.4 million as a continuous government initiative in improving the standard and quality of life of the people in line with the direction of Sarawak Maju Menjelang 2030.

“Apart from that, the development of new townships, new towns and service centres outside the city are also given special attention.

“This is to ensure that the economic gap between urban and rural areas can be closed,” he added.

He said this development allows the people to enjoy the results of development fairly in line with the aspirations of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which is economic prosperity, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

“Therefore, the Sarawak government through the Land Custody Development Authority (LCDA) in the 12th Malaysia Plan will continue those projects which are in various stages of implementation,” he added.

As of April 30, this year, the construction of the Ulu Merapok Service Centre (Block 1) in Lawas, the Lingga Service Centre (Phase 1) in Sri Aman and the construction of Medan Selera (Phase 1) of the Matadeng Service Centre in Mukah have been completed, he said.

In addition, Awang Tengah said the government has also completed site preparation and earthworks for housing and commercial components in Bandar Baru Sebuyau, Simunjan, Daro and Matu Service Centre areas.

Meanwhile, he said site preparation for Pekan Baru Kabong is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The Sarawak government will continue the work of providing infrastructure and construction of other components such as housing, markets, affordable shops and cottage industries in the development of this new town and service center according to the scope approved in the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he added.