Awg Tengah: Five industrial parks in S’wak completed, 10 still under construction

KUCHING (May 24): Five industrial parks under the Ministry for International Trade, Industry and Investment have been completed, while another 10 are still under construction.

Its minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the five parks are Kapit Industrial Park, Demak Laut Industrial Park Phase 2B, Betong Industrial Park (Phase 1), Sri Aman Industrial Park and Sematan Industrial Park (Phase 1).

“The 10 still under construction are five Industrial Parks in Bau, Sibu, Rantau Panjang, Samalaju SME Cluster and Marudi; and five Anjung Usahawan in Sematan, Telok Melano, Gedong, Lawas and Sundar,” he told the august House in his winding-up speech today.

Another 33 projects are under various stages of pre implementation, such as site identification, site application, appointment of consultants, engineering design and preparation of tender.

They comprise 13 Industrial Parks in Kuching, Sebuyau, Meradong, Dalat, Song, Long Lama, Limbang and Lawas; 17 Anjung Usahawan in Simunjan, Pakan, Kabong, Lubok Antu, Debak, Kampung Bungin, Daro, Dalat, Balingian, Meradong, Song, Beraya, Bekenu, Long Lama, Limbang, Kuala Lawas and Trusan; and three Processing Centres at Punang and Awat Awat.

Awang Tengah, who is also Deputy Premier, said that Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone, a high-tech industry cluster, is dedicated to providing employment to locals.

It employs more than 15,000 people, 98 per cent of them locals, paying RM758 million in annual wages, contributing RM917 million to the local economy, and exporting RM8.9 billion worth of electric and electronic products and components, he said.

Similarly, Samalaju Industrial Park is designated for the energy-intensive industry cluster. The contributions from this industrial park include employing around 8,300 employees where 83 per cent of them are locals, paying RM532 million in annual wages, contributing RM5.4 billion to the local economy, and exporting RM18.4 billion worth of basic metal products.