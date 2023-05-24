CM: Sabah to stop entry of troublemakers

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): The State Government will use its powers to prevent the entry of NGOs or individuals who want to create disharmony in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this in response to a question by appointed assemblyman Datuk Jaffari Bin Waliam who suggested the authorities check more strictly the entry of NGOs into Sabah.

“The State Government is taking this matter seriously, where there is a trend of NGOs from outside Sabah that are increasingly entering the state.

“They are bringing the locals to demonstrations and protests.

“The State Government will use its powers to prevent their entry into Sabah,” he said during his winding up speech at the state assembly sitting on Wednesday.

Hajiji also said the State Government had proceeded with 50 per cent of shares acquisition in Samarang Production Sharing Contract (PSC) offered to SMJ Sdn Bhd under the Commercial Cooperation Agreement (CCA) that has been signed jointly with Petronas.

He said as a result, SMJ Sdn Bhd will receive 50 per cent of oil and gas production qualification partners.

“It is important for the Sabah State Government to participate in the upstream business of the oil and gas because it is the source of life for the industry.

“Without this upstream, there is no middle or downstream industry in the state. Therefore, by being involved in the upstream supply chain of the oil and gas industry, the Sabah State Government will obtain several benefits namely increased economic and financial, more job opportunities for the locals and higher level of knowledge in oil and gas resources,” he said.

Hajiji was commenting on a question by Senallang assemblyman Datuk Shafie Apdal who asked him about the State Government involvement in the oil and gas upstream business.

Meanwhile, for downstream petrochemicals, Hajiji said the State Government had already acquired a 25 per cent share in Petronas Chemicals Fertilizer Sabah Sdn Bhd (SAMUR) through SMJ Sdn Bhd, is the owner of the ammonia/urea factory located in the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

“It is a world-class ammonia and urea production facility and was built to produce 1.9 million metric tons of ammonia and urea per year.

“It is also the largest single component ammonia and urea plant in Southeast Asia, and the third largest urea plant in Asia Pacific.

“The Sabah State Government will pursue more acquisitions in the future in order to expand the involvement of the state in the oil and gas industry, so that more revenue and participation can be achieved for the state of Sabah as provided for in the CCA,” he added.

Regarding the State Sales Tax (SST) on petroleum products, Hajiji said the State Government has no plans to stop the tax implementation to multiply the state’s income which will definitely be enjoyed by the people.