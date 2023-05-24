Company defends charging parking at Tanjung Aru Beach

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): The company managing Tanjung Aru beach has defended the charging of parking after it has been re-opened to the public since November 2021.

Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAEDSB) said visitors are not allowed to drive into the Third Beach area and vehicles have to be parked by the roadside which is only about 30 feet away from the beach without any parking charges.

“We have explained time and again that Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) decided to block the entrance of the Third Beach upon consultation with and on the advice of chief of Tanjung Aru Police Station in order to control illicit activities as the place is pitch dark at night and to discourage public swimming due to very poor water quality at Third Beach according to TAED’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) consultant,” explained Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Bin Hj Mulia, the chairman of TAEDSB.

“Despite the closure to vehicles, visitors can still access the Third Beach from First Beach and Second Beach, so what’s the fuss?” However, some irresponsible people are still entering the premises illegally by cutting off barricade tapes, wires and indiscriminately dumping garbage and throwing rubbish all over the beach park,” he said.

Ever since the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) handed over the responsibility of managing the cleanliness as well as the general upkeep of the public parks to TAED on 1st January 2022, Pandikar said TAEDSB had used funds raised through parking fees collection and various rental income. However, TAEDSB has to cover shortfall in upkeep and maintenance expenditures. No less than 30 full-time general workers have been hired to maintain the upkeep of the park including employees for grass-cutting, rubbish collection, basic landscaping, beach and drain cleaning, parking attendants and 24-hour security workers who also assist in the control of traffic during peak hours at the roundabout.

Scheduled maintenance work and cleaning activities are carried out as early as 7am all the way till 4pm daily without fail with extra focus on the public’s favorite places within the Prince Philip Park, namely the beachfront and hawkers’ centre.

“The RM2 parking charge per entry is entirely used for upkeep and upgrading the public park. In fact, the management is in the process of installing and upgrading the water supply and also repairing street lights in Prince Philip Park that has been very much neglected as well as vandalized over the years,” added Pandikar in response to a report that beach goers are unhappy over parking fee.

“It is now a common practice all over the world that some forms of charges are levied on visitors to public and national parks. For example, a visitor to Mount Kinabalu National Park or Poring Hot Spring has to pay RM10 per entry and RM5 for parking. TAEDSB is only charging parking fees, and these collections are not for profit making at all but to help upkeep the Tanjung Aru public park in terms of cleanliness, security, provision and maintenance of public facilities, etc. Is it too much to ask visitors to pay parking fees? Nobody complains paying parking fees when they go to a shopping mall, where they actually spend money,” he further elaborated.

“As part of the management’s efforts to bring about a livelier and more vibrant atmosphere back to Tanjung Aru beach, since it has long been the popular getaway destination for relaxation, recreation as well as to watch glorious sunsets by beach goers, TAEDSB also plans to open campsite areas which will include centralized barbecue areas, basic kitchen facilities, washing and dining areas for campers and this is targeted to commence in July 2023,” said Pandikar.

“We thank the visitors and friends who had given us the support, understanding and encouragement since the takeover. Their positive feedbacks means a lot to us at TAEDSB. We will continue our repairs and maintenance program as much as we can before development takes place. We welcome engagements with groups concerned with the redevelopment of Tanjung Aru in order to clarify matters,” said the chairman of TAEDSB.