Craun develops pilot project for first bio-compressed natural gas plant from sago waste

KUCHING (May 24): Craun Research Sdn Bhd (Craun) is currently developing a proof-of-concept (POC) pilot project to develop the first bio-compressed natural gas plant from sago waste, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This green cooking gas will be distributed via gas-piping network to 147 selected rural households and public facilities in Mukah.

“This project will contribute towards Sarawak’s energy transition initiatives for greener energy while improving basic rural utilities and reducing dependency on fossil-based cooking gas,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech.

He pointed out this initiative is part of the adoption of circular economy approach for Sarawak’s sago industry to solve river pollution arising from the disposal of sago waste.

He also said Craun had developed a proof-of-concept pilot plant to recover, treat and utilise sago processing wastes in Mukah.

“This project is to turn sago mill wastewater and wet sago fibres into value-added products such as biogas for electricity and heat generation as well as dried sago ‘hampas’ for animal feed,” he added.