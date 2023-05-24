Cyber attacks on GRS condemned

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): A state leader has lashed out at unending attempts to undermine the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government.

Liawan assemblyman Datuk Annuar Ayub said he noted that there had been attacks by certain cybertroopers which were clearly aimed at tarnishing the image of the government.

“These people have been very critical of the government. By right, if they care for the well-being of the state, they should share positive ideas,” he said.

Annuar who is also a STAR vice president, pointed out that the GRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has been doing what was necessary for the state to reach greater heights.

STAR is one of the seven component members of GRS.

And, he was enthusiastic that the Chief Minister’s New Year message had revealed Sabah garnered a revenue of RM6.6 billion last year under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap.

According to Hajiji, it was the best performance by the state government since independence through the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

The Chief Minister also stated that the state government would not rest on its laurels and would continue its robust policy to attract more investment and create more economic spin-offs, with the state budget of RM5.138 billion this year.

“For this to happen, it is crucial that we have political stability. We must discard any forms of divisiveness that will pull us apart,” Hajiji insisted.

Annuar also concurred with GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai who emphasised the need to avoid drawing quick judgements and instead examine the situation objectively, considering the complexities involved in managing essential utilities.

“The opposition’s swift finger-pointing and attempts to lay the blame solely on the Chief Minister are political in nature.

“They, too, had previously led the state, and they are familiar with the challenges,” said Joniston who is also Kiulu assemblyman and PBS information chief.

The Chief Minister, he added, had been working tirelessly to address the matter and ensure the people of Sabah have access to necessities such as electricity and water.

Joniston was speaking at a gathering with the committee members of PBS’s PDM Kiulu branch recently.

Sabah had witnessed a series of positive developments and significant policy reforms, contributing to the well-being of the state and its people.

Joniston also urged PBS members to maintain their unwavering support for Hajiji, strengthen the party’s position as a key team player within the GRS, and work collectively with other coalition parties to address the challenges confronting Sabah.

Meanwhile a Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) division chief said the GRS government was doing its level best to grow the economy for the benefit of the state and its people.

PGRS Tandek chief Datuk Dr Janathan Kandok said therefore, there should not be any further attempt to destabilise the government as the state was in safe hands.

Recalling a failed coup attempt recently, Dr Janathan said:” Enough is enough. If you think you are better, prove it at the next election. Right now, GRS has the people’s mandate to govern the state.”

Political stability, he added, was crucial for development and progress.

Dr Janathan also said he was shocked by a recently-leaked screenshot on social media which suggested there were concerted efforts to put the state government in a bad light.

Among others, cybertroopers were told to portray issues like power outages and insufficient water supply as statewide emergencies.