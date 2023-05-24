Dr Sim: Over 1,000 longhouses benefit from loan scheme

KUCHING (May 24): The Longhouse Loan Scheme in Sarawak has benefitted 1,048 longhouses, consisting of 23,038 ‘doors’ or household units since its implementation in 1978.

In his ministerial winding-up speech, Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this involved total allocation of RM431.28 million, consisting of RM231.28 million from the federal government, and RM200 million from the state government.

“To date, under the Sarawak government funding, a total of RM139.08 million has been distributed, benefitting 216 longhouses that consist of 4,688 doors.

“For 2023, 63 longhouses consisting of 1,299 doors have been approved and are awaiting payment.

“Currently, there are 261 longhouses, consisting of 5,150 doors, on the waiting list,” he said.

Dr Sim also said in view of the limited funding coming from the federal government, the Sarawak government gave additional funding in 2020 and since then, it has continued to do so every year.

Additionally, he said as at March 3 this year, there were four longhouses (53 doors) in the Engkilili state constituency that had been approved for the longhouse loan scheme.

All applications for the Longhouse Loan Scheme must be submitted to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), complete with the necessary documents to facilitate processing.

“The applications will then be submitted to the selection committee for consideration and approval, subject to the availability of funds,” said Dr Sim.