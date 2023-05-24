Dr Sim vs Chong: Padungan food aid distribution based on proper name list, says ex-rep

KUCHING (May 24): Former assemblyman Wong King Wei told the High Court here today that the distribution of Covid-19 food aid in his Padungan constituency in 2020 was carried out according to a list of names compiled.

Testifying in the trial of the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, he said the aid distribution in Padungan was done unlike that of Arang Road Flat.

The former DAP member said in the case of Arang Road Flat which is under Kota Sentosa constituency, they were tasked by Chong – its assemblyman at the time – to distribute the food aid without a name list to make people feel DAP was “faster and more frequent” on the ground than Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Wong: That was the aim as far as food aid distribution by DAP at Arang Road Flat was concerned. Therefore, I was testifying for the Arang Road Flat food aid distribution whereby the main purpose was not to hand out the food aid to the needy people, but to paint a picture against SUPP and the state government that they are inaction [sic]or inefficient.

Wong, who was being cross-examined by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong, said in the case of the name list for Padungan constituency which was represented by him in 2020, the name list had been gathered and kept private and confidential so as to protect the personal details of those who had requested for and received the food aid from the party.

Wong also testified that he did not request the name list from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) although he knew that the committee was distributing the food aid based on the list that it (DDMC) had.

Wong: The reason that I did not request for the name list (from DDMC) was simple, because I understand that many recipients prefer their details not to be disclosed by the people handing out the food aid to them. Even when it came to taking pictures with the recipients, we asked permission before we took picture with them. We understand that there was sensitivity in terms of the particulars of the recipients being disclosed to the public at large.

He further added that the name list for Padungan constituency was gathered through phone calls by himself, his team members and the staff of DAP Sarawak headquarters, as well as from those who supplied them the information.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is SUPP president, filed the suit against Chong for alleging that Dr Sim had failed to manage food aid worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, BatuLintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Representing Dr Sim is lawyer Shankar Ram, who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim.

Chong is represented by lawyers Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The trial continues tomorrow.