Dusun Ethnic Civilisation and Heritage Museum project to continue

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): The State Government’s intention to create the Dusun Ethnic Civilisation and Heritage Museum in Ranau will be carried on through an allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan, says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

According to her, the contract that was earlier awarded to the appointed contractor was terminated on the basis of disappointing performance.

“As such, the Ministry has obtained the final assessment report from the consultant.

“Based on the report, the price increase for building materials today is one of the main factors that need to be taken into account to enable the museum development to be continued as planned.

“In view of this, my Ministry has applied to the State Government for an additional allocation under the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” Liew said during the question and answer session at the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 16th State Assembly on Wednesday.

She was replying to Nominated Assemblywoman Datuk Amisah Yassin who asked about the status of the construction of the Dusun Ethnic Civilisation and Heritage Museum, given that the project’s groundbreaking ceremony had taken place some years ago.