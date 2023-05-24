Education Ministry: 2024/2025 school session starts in March 2024

PUTRAJAYA (March 24): The 2024/2025 school session will start in March 2024 while the 2025 session in February 2025, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The ministry, in a statement today, said by doing so, the new school session for 2026 could be reverted to start in January again.

As such, it said, the timetable for public examinations will also be aligned with the changes to the school academic calendar.

It said the move to revert the school session to January took into consideration the Education (School Terms Days And Holidays) Regulations 1998 which stipulates that the number of school days in the academic calendar should not be less than 190 days.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek told Dewan Rakyat yesterday that the new school session for 2026 will start in January. – Bernama