Elected reps invited to work with DDMC to distribute food aid, court told

KUCHING (May 24): The High Court here was told yesterday that elected representatives were invited to work together with government agencies, particularly the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) to ensure smooth distribution of the Covid-19 food aid to the people in 2021.

Testifying in the trial of the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, former Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei said he had made an inquiry with DDMC and was informed that they were the agency to manage, control, make payment and receive the allocation.

“This is known to the defendant (Chong) at that material time. We, as elected people’s representatives, were invited to work together with the government agencies, particularly with DDMC, to ensure the smooth distribution of the food aid to the people on the ground,” Wong said.

Chong’s counsel Michael Kong asked Wong to show the court where it is stated that DDMC was the one which managed or handled the purchase of food aid items.

Wong testified that it could not be the case where DDMC was handling and managing the food aid together with payment, and on the other hand, the individual elected representative was doing the same thing in purchasing and making payment for the food aid.

“Paragraphs 3 and 4 in both of the memo and the letter are directly contradicting Paragraph 2 of the memo and the letter.

“That was why any reasonable ADUN (elected representative) will call to verify and clarify what the exact mechanism for the food aid programme is to be implemented.

“In our case in DAP Sarawak, I called the DDMC to verify the exact mechanism,” he said.

Wong added that he also received information within his group that other leaders in DAP Sarawak also obtained the same information as his, that DDMC was the one which is handling, controlling, purchasing and distributing the food aid including receiving allocation payment and making payment to the suppliers.

“None of the allocation of RM200,000 was channelled to any elected representatives in Gabungan Parti Sarawak and the Opposition,” Wong added.

Wong also testified that the letter had to be read as a whole with reasonable understanding and comprehension that DDMC was the agency to manage and control the whole purchase.

“We cannot slice a letter or a memo into different parts, which as an elected representative, I don’t do because it is an official document from the government.

“That (would result in contradictions) which (would) make any reasonable reader of the memo and letter unable to understand Paragraph 2 alone or any other paragraph alone.

“Therefore verification has to be made to ensure what the exact mechanism is employed by the government. And in this case, the defendant knew very well that DDMC was the one to handle the purchase,” said Wong.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party president, filed the suit after Chong alleged that Dr Sim had failed to manage food aid worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Representing Dr Sim is lawyer Shankar Ram, who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim.

Apart from Kong, Chong is also represented by lawyers Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The trial, heard before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab, continues today.