‘Fine-tuning of protocols for events’ media coverage necessary’

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 24): The protocols that oversee the conduct of media coverage on major events need fine-tuning.

In stating this, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol called for more engagement sessions between the State Events Protocol and Management Unit (Uppan), journalist associations and those involved as event organisers, including the government departments, agencies and units.

He regarded this as being crucial in avoiding complications in news reporting, especially in terms of covering official events.

“The organisers should be responsible for the media protocols, especially when it is a state or national event.

“Probably Uppan, the journalists associations and the agencies involved as event organisers could meet up and discuss ways to ensure that the work ethics such as the proper dress codes would be followed. On the dress codes, this may be quite flexible for me.

“Most importantly, the organisers and the security should be able to recognise the legitimate media passes in allowing who can and cannot cover the big events, as we are also dealing with many unofficial ‘journalists’ such as the TikTokers, the Facebookers and the likes.

“Therefore, I suggest that more engagements between Uppan, journalists associations and (event) organisers be carried out to discuss issues, especially those that may arise when the teams from the mainstream media are doing their news coverage.

“Sometimes, there is a clash between the ‘media rasmi’ (official media) and the ‘media tak rasmi’ (unofficial media). Issues such as these need to be discussed,” he said when met by reporters after witnessing the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the elevation of the communications landscape in Borneo, at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) yesterday.

The collaboration would involve the university and Citrine One Borneo Sdn Bhd.

Abdullah’s remarks were made in response to the mainstream media’s grievance over the event’s gate-crashing by ‘non-mainstream journalists’ at the launch of National Unity Week 2023 in Kuching last weekend, organised by the Ministry of National Ministry.

Among the complaints raised were the non-mainstream media folks disrupting the official news coverage, as well as them not complying with the dress code set by the organiser.

Last weekend was a hectic one for the media community in Kuching not only because of Unity Week being a national-level programme, but also because of the visit by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

For the event, the male reporters and photographers, as well as television crewmen must wear either long-sleeved batik shirts or formal blazers, while for the female members of the media, they were advised to wear ‘baju kurung’ and ‘selendang’ (scarves), in view of the presence of His Majesty there.

On this, Abdullah remarked: “I know that this is something (a big event) that happens once in a while, but to have the media folks working in this hot weather wearing ‘batik’, probably a little bit too much for them. Just imagine – wearing batik in this hot weather for three to four hours throughout the event.

“I know that you guys (members of the media) have to run around while waiting for two to three hours before the event starts; by then, your batik and ‘baju kurung’ would have become drenched in sweat.

“If I had been informed earlier, I could assist you in trying to get the organiser to understand the situation.”