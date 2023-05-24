I gave ex-Water Dept director RM16.2 mln, says witness

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): A former State Water Department (JANS) director had allegedly been receiving around RM1.35 million a year in contribution money from 2004 to 2015 as “thanks” in exchange for providing a company with job contracts.

Witness Wong Kok Vui @ Michael, 69, claimed in his witness statement which was read out loudly before Judge Abu Bakar Manat that he had started giving Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib the contribution money after the latter was appointed as JANS director in 2003.

“I would give him RM450,000 thrice in a year, amounting to around RM1.35 million annually. I estimate the total contribution money I have given to him is around RM16.2 million.

“The monies were given as a return thanks for him providing me with job contracts from the department. If I did not give him the money, it is very likely that I would not be able to obtain any jobs from JANS.

“After informing him a day earlier, we would usually meet up at a nearby golf resort and I would enter his car, and put the contribution money in a plastic bag on his car floor.

“If both of us have time, we would have coffee there for around 20 minutes or so, but we had never discussed about the contribution money. It was mainly just small talk.

“I think I have obtained an estimated RM12 million net profit from the projects given to me,” he told the Sessions Court here on Wednesday.

Under examination, Michael said the commission money had come from job quotations for his works in various JANS divisions, such as in Kota Kinabalu, Kudat and Keningau.

Michael said in each JANS division that his construction company, Bintang Jaya Enterprise, had carried out works in, he had to pay them around 30 percent commission money of the job quotation.

He claimed that the commission money had been asked for by former JANS deputy director Teo Chee Kang, who in return promised him a succession of job contracts from the JANS Kota Kinabalu division.

Throughout working with JANS Kota Kinabalu division from 2004 to 2016, he claimed that the had given more than RM10 million in contribution money to Teo.

“I was made to understand by Teo that the money would be distributed among the higher ups at the JANS headquarters, including the director, deputy director and other officers,” he said.

Michael further claimed that for his works at JANS Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Papar, he had used companies belonging to Sabrina, a contract and warrants clerk at JANS headquarters who would also appoint other companies to carry out the construction works.

Sabrina would also lend him a trading licence through the companies as he is not a Bumiputera. These companies, claimed Michael, would take turns in receiving quotations from the three JANS divisions.

Michael said that once he had received payment for the projects at JANS Kota Kinabalu division, he had to give Sabrina five percent of the quotation for lending him a trading licence, 33 percent cash in commission money to Teo, five percent for taxes, and 32 to 35 percent for construction costs which was handled by Sabrina.

The remaining some 22 percent will then be shared between him and Sabrina, he said, with each of them receiving 11 percent.

As for works at the JANS Papar division, Michael said he had given 30 percent in commission money to Geofry and Tan Su Ngee.

When his company received the job payment, five percent went to the company that lent him a trading licence, 30 percent cash in commission money to Teo, five percent for taxes, 37 percent in construction costs for Bintang Jaya, while the remaining 23 percent was his profit.

This situation repeated in various other divisions, he said, including JANS Tuaran, where he had given 30 percent commission money to the JANS Tuaran engineer Chee Chun Chieh, from 2014 to 2016, for the same reason of ensuring more job contracts at the division, and to be distributed among the department’s higher ups.

Michael claimed that he had dealt with more than eight JANS divisions in this manner.

According to the witness statement, Michael had first met Ag Mohd Tahir in 1993 when he was a senior engineer at the JANS headquarters, while he had known Teo since 1990 when he was an engineer assistant at the department.

He said that he had actually been working with JANS since it was under the State Works Department, specifically with Sabrina’s father, Hiew Yun Siang, and at the time they did not ask for any contribution money.

Ag Mohd Tahir, 59, Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, and Lim, 68, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges while Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Hearing continues on May 25.