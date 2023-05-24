Initiatives under S’wak Digital Economy Blueprint to contribute 20 pct to GDP

KUCHING (May 24): Initiatives under the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint (SDEB) 2030 are expected to contribute to about 20 per cent of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) of RM56.4 billion in 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the feat would create more than 45,000 new high-paying jobs, with 80 per cent of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state adopting digitalisation.

“By 2030, there shall be no distinction between the digital economy and the economy. All segments of the economy, namely mining, agriculture and forestry, manufacturing, construction, and services will be digitally driven using information and communication technology (ICT) and frontier digital technologies,” Abang Johari told the august House today.

He said the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 is a road map to transform the state from a conventional resource-based economy to an environmentally sustainable technology-driven economy.

The blueprint anchors on five strategic pillars, namely focusing on economic priorities to accelerate digitalisation of economic sectors and data monetisation, growing digital businesses, transforming public sector and services to deliver efficient services and improve ease of doing business, adoption of frontier technologies, and building the foundation to accelerate digital readiness in the state’s economy and infrastructure.

Abang Johari added that the implementation of the blueprint is divided into three phases, namely to strengthen the state’s digital readiness by 2025, accelerate digital transformation by 2027, and a digitally developed Sarawak by 2030.

“The blueprint targets Sarawak to tap a percentage of the global digital economy to flow into Sarawak through strategies to grow cross-border data flow by establishing data centres, digital services delivery, and digital foreign direct investments.”

Ecosystem to attract new industries focusing on international standards data centres, digital content creation, and boosting digital innovation and entrepreneurship will be set up too, he added.

Abang Johari said the blueprint also said the private sector will play an important role in driving the digital economy through technologies of big data, blockchain, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence solutions and immersive technology.

To safeguard the state’s cyber sphere, he said a dedicated cyber security team operating on a cyber security framework would focus on effective governance and management, legislation and policy, compliance and enforcement, research, innovation and technology industry, capacity and capability building and collaboration.

“All government services will be easily and safely accessed online, supported by data sharing and data-driven decision making to deliver more targeted policies, services and programmes to businesses and communities.”

Regulations will also be put in place to make sure Sarawak has a safe, cyber-secure and vibrant environment to maximise digital value, he added.