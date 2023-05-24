Ismail Sabri: Proceed with construction of drag racing circuits

KUALA LUMPU (May 24): The government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) should consider to proceed with the construction of a drag racing circuit in every state, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The former prime minister said the previous government had earlier proposed the idea with an allocation of RM20 million.

Ismail Sabri said the move was to allow youths to be more seriously involved in motorsports through proper channels.

“The ministry is advised to visit the drag racing circuits that have been completed in Terengganu and Johor to understand their purpose, the aspirations and interest of the young people in motorsports,” he said in a statement today.

He said the construction of the facility in Johor was minimal as only the racing track and security fencing were needed, compared to Terengganu which costs more because of the grandstand seats.

According to him, the race circuit in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, which was completed last year through the joint efforts of private agencies, local authorities and the state government only cost about RM1.3 million.

Ismail Sabri said the lack of platforms and motorsport complexes is one of the main reasons behind the rise in illegal racing and street gang activities among youths.

Yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, in reply to a question from Kalabakan MP Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy in Parliament, said the ministry has no plan to build the circuits as they would incur high maintenance costs. – Bernama