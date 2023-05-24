JCI Sarawak Convention 2023 expects to host over 200 delegates

KUCHING (May 24): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Area Sarawak Convention 2023 expects to host over 200 delegates representing different chapters from all across the state.

According to JCI Malaysia national executive vice-president Johnny Bong, the convention is one of JCI Sarawak’s annual events and for this edition, it will be taking place at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) in Sibu this May 26 to 28.

“The convention is actually the biggest annual event for the JCI here. This year, it is hosted by JCI Sibu Jaya, while the JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak team is supported by key sponsor Taiko Ken,” said Bong, who is also JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak chairman, in a statement today.

Among the activities lined up for the three-day convention are debate competitions in English and Mandarin, public speaking competitions in English, Malay and Mandarin, a briefing on ‘Sustainable Development Goals Workshop’, an ‘E-Awards Workshop’, ‘Trainers Arena’, ‘National President Forum’, ‘Parliamentary Quiz’, business and global networking programmes, ‘Strategic Planning Committee Workshop’, a session on ‘Road to National Officer’, and a ‘Battle of Talents’.

The highlight, however, will be the general assembly on both Saturday and Friday, to be chaired by Bong.

The organising team is led by JCI Sibu Jaya president Vinson Chua, with Jenny Yong as the convention director.

The opening ceremony will be on May 26, with Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Michael Tiang expected to officiate at the event at 7pm.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau is expected to perform the closing ceremony on May 28, scheduled to commence at 1.30pm.

JCI Malaysia is affiliated to the Junior Chamber International, a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

To date, there are more than 3,000 members representing 73 local chapters affiliated to JCI Malaysia, and from the total number, 515 members are from Sarawak.

For more information about the upcoming convention in Sibu, seek ‘JCIMASarawak’ on Facebook.