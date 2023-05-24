‘KL International Book Fair 2023 a great platform to promote Sarawak tourism’

KUCHING (May 24): The 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) is seen as a great platform for Sarawak to promote its tourism products and also investments, in view of the state having its own pavilion at the event.

To be taking place at the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Kuala Lumpur from May 26 to June 4, PBAKL 2023 has designated three separate pavilions into the categories ‘Guest Country’, ‘Guest State’ (Sarawak), and ‘Guest Ministry’.

“This (PBAKL) will provide Sarawak with the opportunity to promote its tourism products and investments, to showcase our local culture and arts, and to highlight the state’s publishing industry,” said permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datu Sherrina Hussaini, during a press conference held at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak here yesterday.

According to Sherrina ,a multitude of showcases including ‘ngajat’, ‘sape’, ‘nopeng’ and other performances and programmes would be staged on the Sarawak Pavilion for one hour daily throughout the 10-day event.

“There will be a highlight on Gawai Dayak celebration on June 1, showcasing Sarawak’s cultural performances and its traditional food.”

On the recognition of Sarawak being chosen as the inaugural guest state for PBAKL 2023, Sherrina viewed as providing the state ‘learning opportunities and practical foundations for libraries and agencies involved in benchmarking best practices in managing events at national and international levels’.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony of PBAKL 2023, while Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is expected to officiate at the launch of the Sarawak Pavilion.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Pustaka Negeri Sarawak chief executive officer Japri Bujang Masli hailed the PBAKL as the largest book fair in Malaysia.

“This programme is the main annual event in the global publishing calendar, and 800 publishers are expected to attend,” he said, adding that the organisers had set a target of two million attendees this time, over last year’s 1.25 million participants.

Also present at the press conference yesterday was Pustaka Negeri Sarawak deputy chief executive officers Wan Mazli Wan Razali (operations) and Salina Zawai (services), as well as head of technical services Norassima Sitam.

Organised by the Ministry of Education together with the Malaysian National Book Council (MBKM), this year’s book fair is also run in collaboration with Malaysian Book Contractors Association (PKBM), Malaysian Bumiputera Book Publishers and Distributors Association (PPPBBM), Malaysian Booksellers Association (MBA), Malaysian Book Exporters and Importers Association (MBEIA), Malaysian Book Publishers Association (Mabopa), and Malaysian Scholarly Publishing Association (Mapim).

Apart from the Sarawak Premier’s Department and Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, other participating agencies at PBAKL 2023’s Sarawak Pavilion are Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Business Events Sarawak (BE Sarawak), Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), i-CATS University, and Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).