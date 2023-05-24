Kuala Tatau longhouse senior citizens receive angpows for Gawai Dayak

BINTULU (May 24): A total of 55 senior citizens from Rumah Tiut Usit, Sungai Setulan in Kuala Tatau have received angpows from MagnumCares under its Gawai festival programme 2023.

Each of the recipients, aged 60 and above, received cash and a goodie bag during a simple presentation ceremony yesterday.

The programme marks MagnumCares’s 13th year in spreading Gawai cheer to the Dayak community in Sarawak.

MagnumCares is the corporate social responsibility arm of Magnum 4D and it has reached out to various Dayak communities in Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, and Sibu.

For this programme, a total of 423 families from seven Dayak settlements would be provided with food necessities including donations to 13 charitable homes.

The contribution totalling RM65,000 of festive gift packs, essential household necessities, and cheque donations would be presented to the villagers and charitable homes.