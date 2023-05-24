Kuching’s iconic White Cat statue gets Gawai makeover

KUCHING (May 24): The White Cat statue in Padungan here is all set to ‘celebrate’ Gawai Dayak, after it received the customary festive makeover by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) last night.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the practice of dressing up the statue during festivals is part of the council’s efforts to showcase the state’s unity and harmony.

“We hope through all festivals, we will be able to strengthen our multiracial ties. Together we understand each other more so Sarawak continues to be in a very harmonious situation.

“Festivals in Sarawak are a multiracial affair involving all of our communities,” he said during the lighting-up ceremony for the statue.

Ahead of the coming Gawai festival, Wee hoped the public would continue to be on guard against Covid-19 and mask up during house visits.

“Enjoy yourself but please remember your face mask when you go visiting. Try to keep a distance because Covid is still around,” he said.

He also advised those driving back to their hometowns to be safe on the road as the number of accidents tend to rise during festive seasons.

“And remember, when you drink, don’t drive. When you drive, don’t drink,” he said.