Local Govt Ministry preparing circular on EV charging stations in residential areas, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): The Local Government Development Ministry is currently drawing up a circular for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to be placed in residential areas nationwide.

In a Parliamentary written reply, its minister Nga Kor Ming said that the circular will include the application procedure and the proper guidelines to install EV charging stations.

“The ministry through the Department of Urban and Rural Planning (PLANMalaysia) is preparing a circular regarding application procedures and approvals for the development of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in Local Authorities (PBT),” he said.

The minister was responding to a question by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung on the government’s initiative to mandate the installation of charging equipment in high-rise or high-density residential areas, as well as facilitating the installation process to encourage the use of EV and increase efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Nga said the application procedure involves the process of simplifying the installation of EV charging stations and shortening the approval period by the local authority.

“The planning guidelines also outline the minimum requirements for the provision of parking spaces for EV charging stations for all types of existing and new developments including in multi-storey or high-density housing areas,” he added.

He also said that the circular is being finalised at the ministry’s level and will be presented at the National Council for Local Government Meeting (MNKT) which is expected in June 2023.

In February, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that Malaysia aims to install 10,000 (EV) charging points by 2025 through the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint.

He said there are currently more than 10,000 registered EVs in the country and 900 public EV chargers. – Malay Mail