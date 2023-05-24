Meth possession lands Kuching woman 14 months in jail

KUCHING (May 24): A woman was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment by a magistrates’ court here today for possessing 4.65g of methamphetamine early this year.

Kenanga Udin, 29, from Kampung Tabuan Hilir pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who convicted her under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Kenanga committed the offence in the room of a hotel located in Muara Tebas Land District at around 7pm on Jan 27.

Based on the facts of the case, she was arrested during a police raid on suspicion of being involved in drug-related activities.

A physical check found no illegal items on her. However, a further inspection of the hotel room found a sling bag with a transparent plastic packet inside.

The packet contained substance which a chemist report later confirmed was methamphetamine weighing 4.65g.

Prosecuting the case was Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while Kenanga appeared without legal counsel.