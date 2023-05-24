Miri police: Alleged illicit cigarettes worth almost RM1 mln seized

MIRI (May 24): A total of 358,000 suspected contraband cigarettes of various types estimated to be worth RM968,000 were confiscated following a police inspection of a lorry at Jalan Cahaya, Lopeng here, early this morning.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the inspection was carried out by an officer with four members of the Marine Intelligence Unit (URM) of Region 5 Miri Marine Police Tactical headquarters about 5.50am.

“During the Op Contraband, the team stopped and checked a lorry and found that it had cigarettes believed to be contrabands stored in the back.

“After further investigation, the driver failed to produce any valid customs documents,” he said in a statement today.

Alexon added that the cigarettes were believed to be brought in without paying customs duty fee, which is an offence under Customs Act 1967.

“The police then seized 88 boxes containing 4,400 cartons or 358,000 cigarettes of various types.

“Also confiscated was the lorry valued at RM30,000, and the total seizure (cigarettes and lorry) was RM998,000,” he disclosed.

He added that all the confiscated items and the arrest made were handed over to the Miri police investigating officer of the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and action.