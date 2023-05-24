Petra Jaya roads to close on Sunday for DBKU’s Criterium Race 2.0

KUCHING (May 24): Several roads in Petra Jaya will be closed to traffic on Sunday to make way for the Kejohanan DBKU Criterium Race 2.0.

The road closures for the cycling race will be from 6am to 2.30pm.

A statement from the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) said the roads affected are Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub, entrance route to Masja in Jalan Astana, Datuk Menteri Abang Haji Mohd Zen Haji Salleh roundabout, the small roundabout heading to Masjid Jamek, the traffic light near the Datuk Menteri Abang Haji Mohd Zen Haji Salleh roundabout, and the road behind Kampung Tunku RPR Fasa 2.

Members of the public are encouraged to plan their journeys during this period.

They are also advised to obey the traffic control signs as well as instructions from DBKU and police personnel on duty.