Premier: Sarawak boutique airline not profit-oriented

KUCHING (May 24): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has reiterated the upcoming Sarawak boutique airline is not going to be profit-oriented.

“Rather, the establishment of the boutique airline is to stabilise the airfares for flights to and from Sarawak. We will pursue this matter with the Federal Government,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech.

He was happy that many assemblypersons in Sarawak are supporting the initiative after he had announced in the previous State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting that Sarawak is going to establish its own airline to boost the tourism industry and businesses.

He was also pleased to inform that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed in principle to the proposal of setting up the airline company by the Sarawak Government.

“The business model I am introducing will allow us to run the airline to cover the overhead costs to fly within the region,” he said again.

On another matter, he said Sarawak with extensive forest cover has great potential to become a significant player in the international carbon market.

“Carbon trading is a win-win solution for Sarawak. It provides an opportunity for companies to generate revenue while also contributing to the conservation of the environment,” he said.

According to him again, Sarawak has made another significant milestone where we have opened the doors for the private sector to actively participate in the carbon trading initiative.

He pointed out it is a significant global effort to address climate change.

“Carbon trading in Sarawak is now possible because of the Forest Ordinance, which was passed in this august House sitting in May 2022, and the Forests (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules 2022, which took effect on January1, 2023.

“SaraCarbon, a private company from Sarawak, has taken up the challenge to become the first company to receive a Carbon Study Permit. The Carbon Study Permit allows them to conduct studies in their area of interest for a Carbon Licence application,” he said.