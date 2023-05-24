Pujut Corner fire leaves some 10 squatters homeless

MIRI (May 24): Around 10 squatters lost their homes in a fire at Jalan Pujut 1B, Pujut Corner, here late last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said five squatter houses, including two that were unoccupied, were destroyed in the fire.

He said Bomba received a report on the incident at 11.30 pm.

A total of 12 firefighters from Lopeng fire station and another seven from Miri Central fire station went to the scene.

“The fire has destroyed 100 per cent of the five non-permanent squatter houses.

“The first house had an area of eight by 10 square feet, the second house had an area of 30 by 12 square feet, the third and fourth houses had an area of 50 by 40 square feet, and the fifth house had an area of 20 by 10 square feet,” he said in a statement.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin explained the team carried out the fire extinguishing operations from three corners by deploying four 100-foot streams of water, four nozzle sprays, and water pumped from nearby fire hydrants.

“The fire was successfully controlled from spreading to nearby houses and we managed to save four other houses from the fire.

“There were no casualties or injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said.

He added that the operation ended at 2.50am.