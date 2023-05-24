Sarawak launches first pavilion at Frankfurt’s prestigious Imex 2023

KUCHING (May 24): Sarawak launched its first pavilion at the prestigious International Incentive, Travel, Meetings and Events (Imex) 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany yesterday (May 23).

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan, who officiated at the event, said participating in Imex from May 23-25 marked a significant milestone for Sarawak as it positions itself as a key player in the global business events industry.

Themed ‘Tribe Legacy Sarawak’, the Sarawak Pavilion showcases the rich heritage and impactful developments of the region.

“With the aim of propelling Sarawak as a driving force in business events, this initiative perfectly aligned with the Post-Covid-19 Sarawak Development Strategy (PCDS 2030),” he said in a statement.

“It also augurs and aligns well with what our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) said during the Anak Sarawak Awards in Kuching recently that Sarawak will become the first legacy capital for business events in Malaysia and Borneo.”

Snowdan said the focus of the strategy emphasises on six pivotal economic sectors namely, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, tourism, forestry, and services, which are supported by seven key enablers namely digital transformation, innovation, education, infrastructure, utilities, transportation, and renewable energy.

The Sarawak Pavilion features an exhibition of the legacy of Sarawak’s tribes and the region’s significant contributions.

The pavilion also provides a platform for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to showcase their products, further exemplifying Sarawak’s commitment to supporting local communities.

“This momentous launch at Imex Frankfurt showcases Sarawak’s potential to attract and host international business events, driving economic growth, and positioning itself as a premier destination for conferences, meetings, and incentives,” he said.

He added the Sarawak Pavilion’s participation at Imex Frankfurt undoubtedly places the state on the global map as a dynamic and thriving business events hub.