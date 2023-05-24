Sibu man loses RM485,320 to bogus forex investment scheme

SIBU (May 24): A man in his 50’s lodged a police report here recently after he lost RM485,320 to a non-existence foreign exchange (forex) investment scheme.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim was included in a social media group that allegedly offers forex investment in Hong Kong.

“The victim was interested to make an initial investment of RM20,000, and uploaded the Meta Traders 4 applications,” he said in a statement today.

The victim then made 109 deposits into two separate accounts between Nov 2022 and March 2023 to the tune of RM485,320 in order to obtain the profit valued at US$127,000 (RM533,400).

However, the victim became suspicious when he was told to make an additional payment of RM11,000 for the trader’s agent to come to Sibu to meet him to discuss the matter.

He then consulted his personal lawyer and felt that he was duped before a police report was lodged on May 23.

As a preventive measure, Zulkipli advised the people to check with Bank Negara Malaysia to ensure the validity of any investment before committing to them.

He also reminded members of the public not to be easily deceived if the promised return or interest rates are much higher than those offered by licensed financial institutions.

For more information or advice, call the National Scam Response Centre or 997 of the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-28101559 or 03-26101599.

Alternatively, look for @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM on Facebook.

To verify bank accounts or telephone numbers, go to website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule.