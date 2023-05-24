Socso to launch ‘Ops Kesan’ after end of grace period, urges employers to register

LIMBANG (May 24): Social Security Organisation (Socso) Limbang urged all employers who have yet to register or contribute for their employees to immediately do so during the grace period from this month until June 30.

Limbang Office manager Siti Saharah Tair said this when met at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at the organisation’s premises here today.

“Socso is anticipating some 60 employers to register their employees during this grace period,” she said, adding that there are currently 600 registered employers in the Limbang division.

“After this grace period ends, Socso will launch the ‘Ops Kesan 2023’ from July onwards to ensure that all employees in the country, whether domestic or foreign workers, get social security protection,” she said, adding that this is made in line with the Malaysia Madani concept.

Ops Kesan, she remarked, will go round to check that all employers have their companies and employees registered, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 4 and 5 of the Workers’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) as well as Sections 14 and 16 of the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800).

Failure to do so will be liable to a fine of up to RM5,000 or to be prosecuted in a law court, she said.

Socso mobile counter at the Lawas Labour Office is open every Wednesday.