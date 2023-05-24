Sports Ministry says scrapped Ismail Sabri govt’s proposal to build drag racing circuits in every state

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): The federal government has no plans to continue with the previous government’s proposal to build special drag racing circuits in each state.

In a parliamentary reply, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the move to continue the proposal — announced by then prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob — would incur an extremely high maintenance cost aside from being supervised by trained experts.

“At this moment, the ministry is focusing its effort on upgrading and refurbishing existing sporting facilities under the ministry.

“If there is a necessity for the construction of such drag racing circuits, Yang Berhormat can submit an application to this ministry for further consideration.

“However, any new sporting facilities application will only be considered if it fulfils the terms set by the Economy Ministry,” she said in response to Kalabakan MP Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy

In August 2022, Ismail Sabri said the proposal aimed at enhancing the development of motorsports in the country. – Malay Mail