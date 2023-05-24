Strongest man in Sarawak to be decided this Sept

KUCHING (May 24): The newly registered Sarawak Strongestman Association will be organising the Sarawak Strongest Man Championship in Samarahan this September.

Sarawak Strongestman Association president ASP Ricky Poh told reporters this after receiving the association’s registration certificate from the Sarawak Sports Commissioner Azizi Johari from the latter’s office at Youth and Sports Department Sarawak Centre of Excellence Aquatic Centre today.

The association submitted the application to be registered under the Sarawak Sports Commission in 2021 and it was approved on Apr 13 this year.

“We are among the first strongest man associations to be registered under the Sports Commissioner in the country and we will strive to promote this sport by organising various activities.

“We have the experience of organising strongest man competitions in the past under a different entity and I was really glad that we can have a proper association to call of our own,” Ricky said.

There are plans to set up the divisional affiliates and to hold competitions in Betong, Sarikei, Julau, Sibu and Kanowit.

“We are also sending five participants to the Malaysia Strongest Man Championships in Bangi from Nov 20 to 22 while Malaysia will be sending three athletes to compete in an overseas competition later this year,” added Ricky.

The association’s deputy president is Desmond Joseph Sandai while the secretary and treasurer are Churchill Edward Drem and Fadil Mohammad respectively.