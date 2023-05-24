Tan Kai: MPP continues with rabies prevention operation

KUCHING (May 24): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) Dog Unit is continuing with its rabies prevention operation within its areas of jurisdiction.

MPP chairman Tan Kai said activities conducted during the operation include mass pet dogs vaccination, licencing and microchipping, particularly in Semeba, MJC Batu Kawa, Malihah, Kota Sentosa and Kota Padawan areas.

“Thus far, until May 10, 2023, MPP has captured 552 stray dogs, to continue to take initiatives in preventing the outbreak of rabies by providing anti-rabies vaccination to their pets, and licensing of their pets to reduce the spread of rabies.

“MPP calls on the public not to miss the opportunity to vaccinate and license their dogs. Dog owners who have vaccinated their dogs are advised not to let go of pet dogs at will as it may threaten the safety of passers-by, as well as the risk of contracting rabies if the pet comes in contact with other stray dogs.

“Vaccinated dogs should be confined to their home area,” he said when met at MPP Ramah Tamah Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Pre-Gawai celebrations at the council’s headquarters here today.